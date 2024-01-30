After winning all three group matches, India U19 will face New Zealand U19 in the Super Six Stage of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024. The IND U19 vs NZ U19 match will be played at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein and has a start time of 01:30 PM IST. The IND vs NZ U19 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD channels in India. Disney+ Hotstar will provide the free live streaming online of IND vs NZ U19 match on mobile app. Confident India Look To Continue Momentum Against New Zealand in ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 Super Six Match.

India vs NZ U19 Free Live Streaming Online

Open the batting ✅ Smash a ton ✅ #ArshinKulkarni shows how it's done, thumping a brilliant 💯 to take #TeamIndia U19 to the Super Six! Tune-in to #INDU19vNZU19 Tomorrow, 1:30 PM | Star Sports Network#Cricket pic.twitter.com/nv3yRFLcJp — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 29, 2024

