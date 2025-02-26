Mumbai Indians will clash with UP Warriorz in the 11th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 season. The Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2025 will be hosted at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The MI-W vs UPW-W clash will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India can watch the Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2025 live telecast viewing option on the Star Sports channels and Sports18 Khel TV channel. JioHotstar, the new streaming platform, will provide WPL 2025 live streaming viewing option. Fans in India can watch the MI-W vs UPW-W live streaming on the Jio Hotstar app and website. Amelia Kerr Manages to Hire a Auto-Rickshaw in Mumbai After a Lot of Struggle, MI-W's WPL 2025 Star Fulfills Fun Challenge Given by Actress Mithila Palkar (Watch Video).

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2025 Live

