A record-breaking stand between Tom Latham and Devon Conway on the opening day of NZ vs WI 1st Test 2025 sees New Zealand take control of the contest, with 338 runs on the board and nine wickets in hand. The NZ vs WI 3rd Test 2025 is being played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, with Day 2 starting at 3:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the NZ vs WI 2025 series, and fans can watch the NZ vs WI 3rd Test 2025 Day 2 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch NZ vs WI 3rd Test 2025 Day 2 live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. FanCode will also provide NZ vs WI live streaming, but either a match pass or a tour pass would be needed. NZ vs WI, 3rd Test 2025: Tom Latham, Devon Conway Register Best Opening Partnership by Kiwi Pair in Format History.

New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd Test 2025 Day 2 Live Streaming

Calm. Class. Control🏏 Tom Latham sets the tone with a solid 137. Watch #NZvWI, 3rd Test, Day 1 - 3:30 AM onwards, LIVE on #SonyLIV 🏏 pic.twitter.com/S65UA4dpgs — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) December 18, 2025

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