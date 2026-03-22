South Africa levelled the five-match T20 series 2–2 after securing a 19-run victory over New Zealand at Wellington’s Sky Stadium in NZ vs SA 4th T20I 2026. Defending a competitive total, the Proteas' bowling attack restricted the Black Caps to ensure the series reaches a decider in Christchurch. Connor Esterhuizen provided the batting backbone for the visitors, anchoring the innings under significant pressure. In response, Gerald Coetzee spearheaded a disciplined bowling display, utilizing pace and bounce to stifle the New Zealand batters in their chase of 165 and prevent any substantial partnerships. Bowlers like Ottneil Baartman, Prenelan Subrayen, and Keshav Maharaj contributed with two wickets apiece. NZ vs SA 2026: Jimmy Neesham Named New Zealand Captain After Thumb Injury Rules Tom Latham Out.

South Africa Win To Draw T20I Series Level

The Proteas set up an exquisite series decider against New Zealand by clinching the fourth T20I 💪 📝: https://t.co/xynNfrNbmI pic.twitter.com/g66WGxnfXP — ICC (@ICC) March 22, 2026

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