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Royal Challengers Bengaluru find themselves in commanding position, having restricted Gujarat Titans to 155 having won the toss, and opting to bowl first in RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final. RCB will rely on their top-order including Virat Kohli to chase down the target, and become only the third IPL franchise to win back-to-back titles, while GT will look to their in-form bowling line-up including Kagiso Rabada and win their second-ever championship.. Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the IPL 2026, and fans can watch the RCB vs GT Final live telecast on Star Sports TV channels channels.. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can also watch RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but for that, a subscription will be needed. You can follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match scorecard here.

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final Live Streaming

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 09:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).