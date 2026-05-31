How To Watch RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast?
RCB will rely on their top-order including Virat Kohli to chase down the target, and become only the third IPL franchise to win back-to-back titles, while GT will look to their in-form bowling line-up including Kagiso Rabada and win their second-ever championship.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru find themselves in commanding position, having restricted Gujarat Titans to 155 having won the toss, and opting to bowl first in RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final. RCB will rely on their top-order including Virat Kohli to chase down the target, and become only the third IPL franchise to win back-to-back titles, while GT will look to their in-form bowling line-up including Kagiso Rabada and win their second-ever championship.. Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the IPL 2026, and fans can watch the RCB vs GT Final live telecast on Star Sports TV channels channels.. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can also watch RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but for that, a subscription will be needed. You can follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match scorecard here.
RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final Live Streaming
𝙆𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙫𝙨 𝙋𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙚 = Always an intense battle 👑🔥#TATAIPL 2026 FINAL | #RCBvGT | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/nTKb3Qmpst#ViratKohli #ShubmanGil pic.twitter.com/6ZyN22c4uC
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 31, 2026
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 09:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).