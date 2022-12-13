India batter Jemimah Rodrigues has been included in the next crop of players for a 100% Cricket Superstars squad. Jemimah joins Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma as the third Indian to be included in the shortlist for the contest being conducted by the ICC. Thailand's batter Nattakan Chantam, Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana along with Australia’s Alana King and South Africa’s Lara Goodall are also included in the squad that fans can pick from to decide on a final XI.

