IND vs AFG, 2nd ODI 2026 Toss Report and Playing XIs Live Update: Afghanistan Elect To Bowl; Prince Yadav Debuts For India

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in IND vs AFG 2nd ODI 2026 at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Trailing 1-0 in the three-match series, the visitors aim to exploit early bowling conditions on a characteristically slow surface. Both teams have made several changes, some forced while others are tactical. India have handed Prince Yadav his debut cap, while Nitish Kumar Reddy misses out due to niggle. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kuldeep Yadav are in the XI. Afghanistan are playing Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami, and Nangeyalia Kharoti. You can find India national cricket team vs Afghanistan national cricket team match scorecard here.

Toss Report and Playing XIs

India XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav

Afghanistan XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Darwish Rasooli, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Bilal Sami

Prince Yadav To Make India Debut

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 01:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).