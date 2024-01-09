Richa Ghosh (34) played a quickfire knock coming down the order and helps a struggling Indian batting to reach the score of 147/6 at the end of 20 overs in the 3rd T20I against Australia. Put in to bat first, openers provide a good start to India but they lost their wickets quickly and the middle order didn't step into the occasion. Annabel Sutherland was economical as well as picked two crucial wickets as she finished her 4 overs conceding just 12. Richa's lower order fireworks coupled with a few hits from Amanjot Kaur and Pooja Vastrakar takes India to a competitive total. Latest ICC Rankings: Deepti Sharma Enters Top Five, Titas Sadhu Climbs Fifty Spots in Women's T20I Standings.

IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I 2023-24 Innings Update

