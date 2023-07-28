Bulawayo Braves locked horns with Durban Qalandars in the 19th match of Zim Afro T10 2023 at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday, July 27. Qalandars won the toss and opted to bat first. In the first over of Durban's innings, Bulawayo's Innocent Kaia took a blinder of a catch of Taskin Ahmed's bowling to send the dangerous Tim Seifert back into the hut. Zim Afro T10: Durban Qalandars Defeat Bulawayo Braves by 7 Runs in Nail-biter

Innocent Kaia Takes a Spectacular Catch During Bulawayo Braves vs Durban Qalandars Zim Afro T10 2023 Match

Flying Innocent Kaia in the ZimAfro T10 League. What a spectacular catch! pic.twitter.com/8MURmiXxQM — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 28, 2023

