Sam Curran will lead Punjab Kings in their match against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023 in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan, who has been sidelined with an injury. Dhawan had been Punjab's best batter so far this season and it would be interesting to see how the side perform without him in the playing XI. There are debutants on both teams. While Atharva Taide will come in for Dhawan in the Punjab Kings' XI, Yudhvir Singh will make his IPL debut for Lucknow Super Giants. How to Watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema? Get TV Telecast Details of LSG vs PBKS Indian Premier League Match.

See Toss Report

See Playing XI of Both Sides

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)