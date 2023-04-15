Lucknow Super Giants would hope to continue their winning run in the Indian Premier League when they take on Punjab Kings on Saturday, April 15. This match, the 21st of the tournament, will take place at the Ekana Cricket Stadium and will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports have acquired the broadcast rights of IPL 2023 and will provide live telecast of this game on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada and Star Gold. Viacom18 have secured the live streaming rights of the tournament and it will be available for free on the JioCinema app and website. What a Catch! Aman Khan Pulls Off One-Handed Stunner to Dismiss Faf du Plessis During RCB vs DC IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Live Telecast

Will the @LucknowIPL's keep their unbeaten streak at home alive or will a pumped @PunjabKingsIPL side play party pooper? 🔊 Tune-in to #LSGvPBKS at #IPLonStar Today | Pre-show at 7 PM & LIVE action at 7:30 PM | Star Sports Network#ShorOn #GameOn #BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/yngBMissif — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 15, 2023

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2023 Live Streaming

