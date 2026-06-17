Ishan Kishan Completes 1000 One-Day International Runs, Achieves Milestone During IND vs AFG 2nd ODI 2026

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Indian wicketkeeper-batman Ishan Kishan achieved a significant career milestone by completing 1,000 runs in One Day International (ODI) cricket. The 27-year-old left-hander reached the landmark during the IND vs AFG 2nd ODI 2026 against Afghanistan at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, anchoring the innings comfortably alongside captain Shubman Gill. Needing 33 runs ahead of the match to reach the four-figure mark, Kishan looked composed from the outset. He brought up his 1,000th run in the 23rd over with a single off pace bowler Bilal Sami. Shortly after reaching the milestone, Kishan accelerated his scoring rate to bring up his eighth ODI half-century. Rohit Sharma Wicket Video: Watch Rashid Khan Castle Opener For 48 During IND vs AFG 2nd ODI 2026.

Ishan Kishan Unlocks Milestone

Half-century scored 🤝 Milestone unlocked Ishan putting on a show at Ekana 🤩💙 pic.twitter.com/M9yqzYofyd — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) June 17, 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 03:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).