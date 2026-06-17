Rohit Sharma Wicket Video: Watch Rashid Khan Castle Opener For 48 During IND vs AFG 2nd ODI 2026

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Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan provided a crucial breakthrough by dismissing Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma for 48 during the IND vas AFG 2nd ODI 2026 at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Rohit Sharma missed out on a well-deserved 62nd ODI half-century by just two runs. After losing opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal early for 4, Rohit built a solid 87-run partnership with captain Shubman Gill to put India in a commanding position. During his fluent 34-ball knock, Rohit achieved a major career milestone by crossing 14,000 runs in List A cricket. However, Rashid Khan, brought into the attack to stem the run flow, deceived the veteran opener with a sharply turning googly that breached his defense and crashed into the stumps. You can find India national cricket team vs Afghanistan national cricket team match scorecard here.

Rohit Sharma Knocked Over By Rashid Khan

THE ROHIT SHARMA DISMISSAL IN SECOND ODI. - Rohit Sharma looked terrific in his knock of 48. pic.twitter.com/lwlrpQhaPT — Maina Singh (@Maina_Singhx77) June 17, 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 02:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).