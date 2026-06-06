KL Rahul Slams 12th Hundred For India in Tests, Achieves Feat During IND vs AFG One-Off Test 2026

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India vice-captain KL Rahul completed his 12th Test century on Day 1 of the IND vs AFG One-Off Test 2026 against Afghanistan at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Saturday. Opening the innings, Rahul anchored the top order firmly, adding 41, 139 and 67 run stands with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill. Despite an early reprieve when Afghanistan failed to request a television review for an outside edge, Rahul capitalised on the lifeline to reach his hundred off 164 deliveries. Unfortunately, Rahul fell on the next ball for 100. India vs Afghanistan Live Score Updates, One-Off Test 2026 Day 1

KL Rahul Slams Hundred

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 03:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).