India vs Afghanistan Live Score Updates, One-Off Test 2026 Day 1

India National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team: The second-ever Test match between India and Afghanistan commenced on 6 June 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. This non-Championship fixture marks the first-ever Test match hosted at the Mullanpur venue, which recently transition from its colourful IPL 2026 branding into traditional Test whites. Led by captain Shubman Gill, the Indian side entered the contest looking to hit the reset button on their red-ball format following a 0–2 series defeat against South Africa in November 2025. India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, One-Off Test 2026.

The scheduling presents a unique physical challenge for the hosts, as the squad had to adjust from T20 white-ball cricket to the rigorous five-day format just six days after the conclusion of the IPL 2026 final. Head coach Gautam Gambhir has utilized this exhibition match to test bench strength and blood fresh domestic talent, confirming a long-term opportunity at the number three spot for Sai Sudharsan and bringing uncapped spin options into the squad framework. On the other side, an ambitious but rested Afghanistan squad took the field under skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi, aiming to showcase their steady cricketing growth despite missing the services of veterans Rashid Khan and Ibrahim Zadran. IND vs AFG One-Off Test 2026 Preview: Key Battles, Head to Head And All You Need To Know.

Historically, this fixture serves as only the second time the two nations have locked horns in the longest format of the game. Their previous and inaugural meeting took place in June 2018 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, where India registered a comprehensive victory by an innings and 262 runs. On that occasion, centuries from Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay powered India to a mammoth first-innings total of 474, before a lethal bowling display bundled out the touring Afghan side for 109 and 103 across both innings to wrap up the match inside two days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 08:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).