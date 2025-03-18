On this day (March 18) in 2018, Dinesh Karthik had lit up the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo when he struck an unbeaten 29 off just eight deliveries to help India pull off a stunning win in the Nidahas Trophy final against Bangladesh. He had walked out to bat when India needed 34 runs off two overs to win the match and pulled off what seemed improbable at one stage. The wicketkeeper-batter smashed Rubel Hossain for 22 runs in the 19th over of the match and hit a six off the final delivery with India needing five runs to win. Dinesh Karthik Hails Rohit Sharma Among India Cricket Team’s Best Captains After ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Triumph.

Dinesh Karthik's 29* off Eight Helped India Win Nidahas Trophy 2018 Final vs Bangladesh

