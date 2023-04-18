Arjun Tendulkar's debut in the IPL has been a much-anticipated event for long now. A tall, left arm hit the deck bowler, who has shown enough promise waited long enough to prepare himself to arrive in the biggest stage of IPL. he finally got a reward for his hard works when he debuted against KKR in IPL 2023 for MI. Now after bowling in a high pressure last over, he bags his maiden IPL wicket by dismissing Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Fans who have watched his growth closely for years took to twitter to react on Arjun's first wicket.

Proud Moment

Maiden IPL wicket for Arjun Tendulkar. What a proud moment! pic.twitter.com/wuqbc4AfF1 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 18, 2023

Maiden IPL Wicket For Arjun Tendulkar

It's maiden IPL wicket for Arjun Tendulkar. Really proud moment for God Sachin Tendulkar and his family. pic.twitter.com/uCxCRFtn35 — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) April 18, 2023

What A Moment

Maiden IPL wicket for Arjun Tendulkar and Mumbai Indians won the match against SRH. What a moment for Arjun Tendulkar and he won the match and Picked maiden IPL wicket. Brilliant, Arjun! pic.twitter.com/OeTivepffp — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 18, 2023

Moment to Be Remembered Forever

What a moment for Arjun Tendulkar! A moment he will remember forever🙌 getting his maiden IPL wicket👏 a proud one for him and @sachin_rt 🫶 a great last over by him to defend 20 runs in the last over that too being under pressure 🫡 #ArjunTendulkar @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/RhBkbWkCIs — Saabir Zafar (@Saabir_Saabu01) April 18, 2023

Historic Moment

First wicket for Arjun Tendulkar. Historic moment.pic.twitter.com/TrglbtNieQ — Abhishek Ojha (@vicharabhio) April 18, 2023

