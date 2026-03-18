Rajasthan Royals have officially launched their IPL 2026 jersey, marking a bold return to the royal blue colours of their 2008 inaugural championship win. The new design features a perfect blend of blue and pink, colours that have been the identity of the franchise. The announcement took place on Dream11, which saw RR captain Riyan Parag, wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, and star opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi unveil the new IPL 2026 jersey for one-time champions. MS Dhoni Jersey Number Change from 7 to 8 Real or Marketing Gimmick?.

RR Showcase IPL 2026 Jersey

Rajasthan Royals unveil their premium pink-and-navy IPL 2026 jersey! 🔥 🩷 pic.twitter.com/UOESmRsu9y — PRAKASH (@PicxelPrakash) March 18, 2026

Rajasthan Royals Unveil IPL 2026 Kit

RR's IPL 2026 Jersey Unveiled Rajasthan Royals drop their stunning new jersey for IPL 2026 Royal style ready for title charge#RajasthanRoyals #RRJersey #IPL2026 pic.twitter.com/kjKx1D9NMK — MK Sharma ✍️ (@EmediaManoj) March 18, 2026

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