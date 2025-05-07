Dharamsala airport has been closed amid heightened security following escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. Flight operations at several airports in northwest India including Dharamsala, Chandigarh, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, and Amritsar have been suspended until further notice. The disruptions follow India's military operation targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). As a result, Punjab Kings, who were expected to host Mumbai Indians for an IPL 2025 clash at Dharamsala, now are facing a potential change of venue. According to reports, PBKS bs MI IPL 2025 match is likely to be shifted to Mumbai. Operation Sindoor: IPL 2025 Travel Plans Take a Hit With Airports in Dharamsala and Other Neighbouring Areas Shut Amid Rising Tension With Pakistan.

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Match Likely to be Shifted to Mumbai

Match between Mumbai Indians and KXIP shifted to Mumbai from Dharmshala, as Airport of dharmshala has been closed and match was scheduled on 11 may :@IPL — vipul kashyap (@kashyapvipul) May 7, 2025

