Ravindra Jadeja Performs 'Pushpa' Celebration After Dismissing Nitish Kumar Reddy During SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Eliminator
Upon securing the crucial wicket, Jadeja immediately performed the iconic 'Pushpa' celebration, mimicking the popular film character's trademark slide under the chin, which is a pet celebration of Reddy as well.
Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja sparked a social media frenzy during the IPL 2026 Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mullanpur. The veteran left-arm spinner broke a dangerous middle-order partnership by dismissing the in-form Nitish Kumar Reddy. In the eleventh over of the first innings, Jadeja deceived Reddy with a sharp, turning delivery, forcing a mistimed shot straight to deep mid-wicket. Upon securing the crucial wicket, Jadeja immediately performed the iconic 'Pushpa' celebration, mimicking the popular film character's trademark slide under the chin, which is a pet celebration of Reddy as well. You can read the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match scorecard here.
Ravindra Jadeja Brings Out 'Pushpa' Celebration
Ravindra Jadeja and Sushant Mishra making sure the wicket-taking party keeps going 🙌
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/OBIYYIuhbt #TATAIPL | #Eliminator | #TheFinalLeap | #SRHvRR pic.twitter.com/BJHptPcrLJ
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 27, 2026
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2026 10:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).