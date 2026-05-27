Ravindra Jadeja Performs 'Pushpa' Celebration After Dismissing Nitish Kumar Reddy During SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Eliminator

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Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja sparked a social media frenzy during the IPL 2026 Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mullanpur. The veteran left-arm spinner broke a dangerous middle-order partnership by dismissing the in-form Nitish Kumar Reddy. In the eleventh over of the first innings, Jadeja deceived Reddy with a sharp, turning delivery, forcing a mistimed shot straight to deep mid-wicket. Upon securing the crucial wicket, Jadeja immediately performed the iconic 'Pushpa' celebration, mimicking the popular film character's trademark slide under the chin, which is a pet celebration of Reddy as well. You can read the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match scorecard here.

Ravindra Jadeja Brings Out 'Pushpa' Celebration

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2026 10:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).