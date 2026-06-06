Viral Video Shows Tim David Allegedly Smoking Cigar Next to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After IPL 2026 Final

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A viral video showing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Tim David allegedly smoking a cigar next to Rajasthan Royals’ teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has sparked widespread debate across social media. The footage emerged shortly after RCB secured the IPL 2026 championship title at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While celebrating the victory, the Australian all-rounder was filmed holding the IPL trophy and a cigar on the outfield. The viral footage, captured during post-match celebrations, shows David holding a cigar in close proximity to the teenage prodigy. Neither the players nor the franchise have issued an official statement regarding the incident. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Arrives in Dambulla With India A Ahead ODI Tri-Series 2026 in Sri Lanka (Watch Video).

Viral Video of Tim David Smoking Near Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Tim David gives off full Hollywood villain vibes. 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/yHuHVrNlK4 — ` (@broskyxn) June 5, 2026

Tim David Smoking Cigar in Dressing Room

Tim David smoking cigar in dressing room alongside Phil Salt (Photo IG@PhilSalt)

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 01:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).