Rohit Sharma starred with a spectacular 87-run knock and the bowlers backed his effort up as India beat England by 100 runs in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on October 29. The Men in Blue batted for the first time in CWC 23 and lost early wickets. But Rohit Sharma produced a captain's knock and Suryakumar Yadav later chipped in with 49 runs as India managed 229/9. In response, England were shot out for just 129 runs with Liam Livingstone top-scoring with 27 runs. Mohammed Shami starred with a four-wicket haul and Jasprit Bumrah took three as India continued their undefeated run in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. What a Ball! Kuldeep Yadav Bamboozles Jos Buttler With Superb Delivery During IND vs ENG ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match (Watch Video).

India Beat England by 100 Runs

