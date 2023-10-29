Kuldeep Yadav produced a gem of a delivery to dismiss Jos Buttler during the India vs England ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on October 29. The England captain completely missed the ball which spun back sharply to take out the stumps. It was a delivery that was quite similar to the one that Kuldeep had produced against Babar Azam back in the 2019 World Cup. The only difference between these two dismissals was Babar was on the front foot while Buttler was on the back foot. The chinaman bowler has been in good form in CWC 2023, picking wickets in crucial stages of the matches. Two Wickets in Two Balls! Jasprit Bumrah Strikes Twice in Consecutive Deliveries To Dismiss Dawid Malan and Joe Root During IND vs ENG CWC 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)