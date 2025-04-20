Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Rohit Sharma was awarded the Man of the Match award for his match-winning half-century against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday evening. Chasing 177 runs, Rohit Sharma slammed an unbeaten 76 runs off 45 deliveries with the help of 10 boundaries. The veteran also stitched a match-winning century stand for the second wicket with Suryakumar Yadav, who scored 68*. This was Rohit's first Man of the Match award in IPL 2025. Mumbai Indians Beat Chennai Super Kings by Nine Wickets in IPL 2025; Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav's Brilliant Fifties Help MI Take Revenge in Round Two of 'El Clasico.'

Rohit Sharma Wins Man of the Match Award

Back to form 🔢 Back making an impact 👊 Rohit Sharma wins the Player of the Match award for his match-winning knock 🔥 Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/v2k7Y5tg2Q#TATAIPL | #MIvCSK | @ImRo45 | @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/ZOheqUDHYF — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 20, 2025

