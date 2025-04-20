After losing the first round of the 'El Clasico' in Chennai, Mumbai Indians (MI) took revenge after thrashing arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by nine wickets in the high-voltage Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday evening. With this victory, the Hardik Pandya-led MI jumped to the sixth position in the IPL 2025 standings. The Super Kings, on the other hand, remained at the bottom of the points table. Batting first, Chennai posted a decent total of 176/5 in 20 overs. Shivam Dube (53) and Ravindra Jadeja (53*) played crucial knocks. 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre, who made his IPL debut, scored a quickfire 32 off 15 deliveries. For MI, speedster Jasprit Bumrah bagged two wickets. While chasing, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav unleashed their beast mode. Sharma slammed an unbeaten 76 off 45 balls with the help of 10 boundaries. Suryakumar hammered 68* off 30 deliveries, including 11 boundaries. The duo stitched a match-winning 114-run stand for the second wicket as the Hardik Pandya-led side crushed arch-rivals at home. MS Dhoni Wicket Video: Watch Jasprit Bumrah Remove Chennai Super Kings Captain MS Dhoni for Low Score During MI vs CSK IPL 2025 Match.

Mumbai Indians Take Revenge in Second Round of El Clasico!

