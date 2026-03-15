Salman Ali Agha Scores Century During PAK vs BAN 3rd ODI 2026

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Pakistan’s Salman Ali Agha reached a landmark third One-Day International century, anchoring a tense run-chase against Bangladesh in the PAK vs BAN ODI series decider. Chasing a target of 291 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, the 32-year-old middle-order batter reached his ton in just 89 deliveries, keeping the visitors in contention after multiple collapses saw them slump to 85/5. Agha's third century was laced with nine fours and four sixes, which overall in international cricket was Pakistan's T20I captain's sixth. Knocked Over! Taskin Ahmed Bowls Peach of Delivery to Castle Mohammad Rizwan During PAK vs BAN 3rd ODI 2026 (Watch Video).

Salman Ali Agha Scored 3rd ODI Century

Salman Agha delivers a century to keep Pakistan in the hunt against Bangladesh 💯 📝: https://t.co/FuLamOnkaF pic.twitter.com/nikv57XaTZ — ICC (@ICC) March 15, 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 09:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).