Shubman Gill Slams 11th Hundred in Tests, Achieves Feat During IND vs AFG One-Off Test 2026

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India captain Shubman Gill completed a masterful 11th Test century on the opening day of IND vs AFG One-Off Test 2026 against Afghanistan at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Saturday, which is also the batter's home ground. Following the dismissal of opener KL Rahul for a hard-fought 100, Gill took complete control of the final session. The elegant right-hander accelerated smoothly under grueling summer conditions, combining his signature cover drives with punishing leg-side sweeps. Gill's 11th Test hundred came off 138 balls, which include 11 fours and a solitary six. India vs Afghanistan Live Score Updates, One-Off Test 2026 Day 1.

Shubman Gill Slams Ton

Leading by example in the whites 💯 Captain Shubman Gill brings up his 1️⃣1️⃣th Test century with a brilliant knock in New Chandigarh 👏👏 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/Au50EfVM30#TeamIndia | #INDvAFG | @IDFCFIRSTBank | @ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/8sHPiFqyKu — BCCI (@BCCI) June 6, 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 04:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).