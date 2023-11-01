Shubman Gill was spotted with Sara Tendulkar at the Jio World Plaza event in Mumbai on October 31. In a video that has gone viral, the rumoured couple was seen walking towards the exit when Gill started to divert his direction and walk away, probably after noticing the camera. Sara, who was walking by his side, also turned away. Later, Gill exited the venue first. A host of stars attended the gala event. Earlier, Sara had turned up to cheer for Team India when they played Bangladesh in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

