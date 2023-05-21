Vijay Shankar keeps maximising in what has been his best season in the IPL and he adds 50 to it in just 34 deliveries. Coming in a pressure situation, Shankar showed assurance and stitched a crucial partnership with Shubman Gill to take GT to a advantageous position.

Vijay Shankar Scores His Third Half-Century of IPL 2023

Vijay Shankar reaches his fifty with a 106M monster. Gets out next ball, a good innings by Shankar. 53 (35) with 7 fours and 2 sixes. pic.twitter.com/iqMivjrS8Y — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 21, 2023

