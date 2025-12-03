Virat Kohli continues to impress with his run of form in the ongoing India vs South Africa ODI series as he scores his second consecutive century in the second ODI at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. Kohli came in when India got a steady start and since then he controlled the entire innings. Except for one occasion, never gave away any chance and cruised to his century. This is his 53rd century in ODI cricket. Virat Kohli Confirms Availability to DDCA, Ace India Batter Set To Play Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26: Sources.

Virat Kohli Scores His 53rd ODI Century

