A historic social media post from Jofra Archer has gained viral traction after Harry Brook dropped a pivotal catch during the IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final. Brook grassed a chance to dismiss Sanju Samson early in the innings, a mistake that proved costly as Samson went on to score a match-defining 89. Within minutes of the incident at the Wankhede Stadium, fans unearthed a 2014 tweet from Archer simply stating, "A big drop". The post, part of Archer's well-known archive of seemingly prophetic tweets, was widely shared as a commentary on Brook's error during the powerplay. The dropped catch allowed India to capitalise on the batting-friendly conditions, eventually posting a record knockout total of 253/7. India Qualify For T20 World Cup 2026 Final; Jacob Bethell’s 105 Goes In Vain As England Suffer Narrow Loss in Semi-Final.

Jofra Archer Knows Everything

Everything, everything, Archer know everything https://t.co/AzPB0yOfWf — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) March 5, 2026

User Remembers Jofra Archer's Old Tweet

Brook dropped Sanju, Samson dropped you in stands! https://t.co/ZcNqfUwbpS — Mirza Waheed Yaseen (@Waheedcricket) March 5, 2026

Harry Brook Oh, NO!

'Predictions Come True'

All his predications become true except this 😭 https://t.co/dW1Nd8CgFQ pic.twitter.com/S1dO1eVKSz — Babar Khan (@Babaristic) March 5, 2026

'You Ain't Wrong'

Yeah u ain't wrong jofra https://t.co/IJyP8V9mw7 — Streverx12 (@Strever12) March 5, 2026

