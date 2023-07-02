Controversy got triggered when Alex Carey tricked Jonny Bairstow into a run out as the batter unaware of the ball being not dead, walked out of the crease for a chat with the non-striker. Carey utilized the opportunity and in return it helped Australia seal a memorable win. Stuard Broad, who came immediately after Bairstow to the crease was caught in the stump mic taking a dig at Carey saying 'You Will Always Be Remembered for That'.

Stump Mic Catches Stuart Broad Taking Dig At Alex Carey

Stuart Broad told to Alex Carey - "You will always be remembered for that". (To Stump mic) pic.twitter.com/Z2tV71BROF — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) July 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)