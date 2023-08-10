Dinesh Karthik seemed to 'confirm' his presence at the ICC World Cup 2023 to be held later this year in India, in response to a fan on social media. The fan picked Karthik to be India's wicketkeeper-batter for the marquee tournament while reacting to a post about who out of Sanju Samson, KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan should don the gloves for the Indian team and Karthik, while responding to him, wrote, "You'll see me in the World Cup for sure is what I can say." Karthik's tweet most alludes to the fact that he will be present at the World Cup as a commentator. ‘Welcome to This Side Broady’ Dinesh Karthik Poses With Stuart Broad As Retired England Pacer Joins Commentary Team for The Hundred 2023.

Dinesh Karthik 'Confirms' His Presence at ICC World Cup 2023

You'll see me in the World Cup for sure is what I can say 😉 https://t.co/nzzXzGbiki — DK (@DineshKarthik) August 8, 2023

