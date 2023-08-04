Stuart Broad has joined the commentary team for The Hundred 2023 and Dinesh Karthik welcomed him into this new role in style. Taking to social media, Karthik shared a picture with the retired England fast bowler who too like him had a microphone in his hand, and wrote, "Welcome to this side Broady. I'm sure you'll do great." Broad had called it curtains on his illustrious career at the end of Ashes 2023, which finished 2-2. Stuart Broad Picks Wicket On The Final Ball of His Test Career As England Win Ashes 2023 5th Test vs Australia (Watch Video).

Dinesh Karthik Shares Picture With Stuart Broad

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)