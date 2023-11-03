Odisha FC will host NorthEast United in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Friday, November 3. The OFC vs NEUFC match in the ISL will be played at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, India and it will begin at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into VH1, Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary), DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary) channels to watch live telecast of the Odisha FC vs NorthEast United match. Sports18 1/HD channels will provide live telecast of this match. JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will live stream Odisha FC vs NorthEast United, ISL 2022-23 match on online platforms. Indian Football Team’s Asian Games 2023 Performance Earns Satisfactory Review From AIFF’s Technical Committee.

Odisha FC vs NorthEast United ISL 2023-24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

