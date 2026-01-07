The restarting of the Indian Super League (ISL) next month should have been the highlight of the press conference by the Sports Minister of India, Mansukh Mandaviya; however, it was a slip of tongue by the politician hounded by the limelight. AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) President Saurabh Bharadwaj took to X and pointed out Madaviya's slip of tongue, where the sports minister failed to pronounce Mohun Bagan Super Giant, and jumbled it up with East Bengal. Mandaviya announced that ISL 2026 will commence from February 14, after an emergency beind the scene meeting with concerned stakeholders. ISL 2025-26 to Commence On February 14, I-League to Follow Suit; Announces Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's Massive Gaffe
Meet the Central Govt’s Sports Minister of India
He can’t pronounce “Mohan Bagan”
( It’s not some dish made of egg plant like “मोहन के बैंगन”)
🍆
Our sport Minsiter does of know the name of one of the most prestigious football club in India
That’s how desperately they… pic.twitter.com/0DdfI5chxK
— Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) January 7, 2026
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)