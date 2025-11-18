Indian National Football Team's poor run continues in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers as they suffer another defeat, this time against Bangladesh. Khalid Jamil's boys faced Bangladesh in a clash away from home and in the end they suffered a 0-1 loss. With it, India are now placed at the bottom of the points table. India and Bangladesh both were eliminated from the race to the Asian Cup ahead of the match, but both teams aimed to get some rhythm back. Shekh Morsalin's solitary goal remained the difference between the two sides. Sunil Chhetri Urges All India Football Federation To Take Necessary Steps To Restart ISL Season.

India National Football Team Suffer 1-0 Defeat Against Bangladesh

