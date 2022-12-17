Lionel Messi might get a contract renewal offer from Paris Saint-Germain after the completion of the FIFA World Cup 2022 with the French champions keen on retaining the Argentine star for another year, according to popular football journalist Fabrizio Romano. Messi has lit up the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 with sensational performances that has earned him four Player of the Match awards so far. He had joined PSG in 2021 on a two-year deal and his current contract runs out next year. Argentina vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: Key Players to Watch Out for from Both the Squads

PSG Keen on Extending Lionel Messi's Stay at French Capital:

Paris Saint-Germain will make their proposal to Lionel Messi in the next weeks. All the people into the club want Leo to stay and continue at least for one more year. 🔵🔴🇦🇷 #PSG Messi will decide in 2023, PSG will push after Inter Miami approaches (but nothing was agreed). pic.twitter.com/JSJe3G5Xlz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 17, 2022

