India secure the bonus point against USA after their encounter in the FIH Pro League 2024 ends in a draw in regulation time. After a win against Australia in the last game, Indian Women's Hockey Team players were on a high and started the game on a positive note. They had the lead after quarter final and till the second half they were in control of the game. USA gradually grew back into the game and equalised in the third quarter. They could have scored more but the game ended in a 1-1 stalemate in regulation time. Savita Punia starred again in the shootout as she helped India come out with the upper hand in the shootout and secure the bonus point from the game. FIH Hockey Pro League 2024: India Women Beat Australia Women 1–0 for Second Win in Event.

Indian Women's Hockey Team Secure Bonus Point in Shootout

𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞: 𝐔𝐒𝐀 𝟏-𝟏 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 (𝐒𝐎: 𝟏-𝟐) India end their home leg of season 5 of the #FIHProLeague with a shoot-out win over USA. India take 2 points with the shoot-out win bonus, while USA register their first point of the season with a draw. 📱 Watch the full… pic.twitter.com/6ET2cRpx3F — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) February 18, 2024

