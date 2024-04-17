Veteran Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar posted a video of a small girl bowling and stated that she reminds him of former Indian women's cricket team fast bowler Jhulan Goswami. Tendulkar found the action of the girl as similar to Goswami and his caption read, "Reminds me of Jhulan Goswami. What a bowling hero to have! Hope your career is as good as hers. Best wishes!" Mayank Yadav Spotted Bowling in Lucknow Super Giants Practice Ahead of LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video)

Sachin Tendulkar Sees Jhulan Goswami in Young Girl

Reminds me of @JhulanG10. What a bowling hero to have! Hope your career is as good as hers. Best wishes! 😊 https://t.co/jdTXRkQXBK — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 17, 2024

