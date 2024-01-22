Pakistan Hockey Team will not be participating in the Paris Olympics 2024 as they lost to New Zealand for the bronze medal match of the FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2024 in Oman. Dreams of Pakistan fans are now over as their hockey team will not be playing at the biggest stage of them all Paris Olympics 2024. Pakistan Hockey Team was considered one of the best but was not able to qualify for the match against New Zealand. Pakistan lost 2-3 to New Zealand in a close encounter. FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2024: Germany Defeat USA 2-0 to Win Qualifying Competition; Both Teams, Japan, Secure Spots in Paris Olympics.

New Zealand are Headed to Paris 2024!

𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐙𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒! 🇳🇿 🤩 New Zealand trail twice, but come back each time and defeat Pakistan in the bronze medal match at the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Oman, to punch their ticket to the Olympic Games #Paris2024!… pic.twitter.com/NgUR5fdc26 — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) January 21, 2024

Gold medalist of three times, Pakistan fails to qualify

Gold medalist of three times, Pakistan fails to qualify for Olympics Hockey for the third consecutive time. — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) January 21, 2024

