Looking to stay alive in the three-match series, the Bangladesh national cricket team will take on the Ireland national cricket team in BAN vs IRE 2nd T20I 2025, with the visitors leading 1-0. The Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd T20I will start at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram. Unfortunately, viewers in India do not have any option to watch BAN vs IRE live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans in India have an online viewing option as they can watch BAN vs IRE live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but at the cost of either a match pass or a tour pass. BAN vs IRE 1st T20I 2025: Ireland Snaps 14-Month Win Drought, Defends 181 To Beat Bangladesh in T20I Opener

BAN vs IRE 2nd T20I 2025 Live Streaming

