Manika Batra defeated Ukraine’s Margaryta Pesotska in the second round to advance at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Amazing news folks: Star Indian paddler Manika Batra upset higher ranked Margaryta Pesotska (WR 32) 4-3 in 2nd round. Next she will take on World No. 16 Sofia Polcanova for a place in Pre-QF. #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/Hhv1BGB7UE — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 25, 2021

