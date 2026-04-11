The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) faces intense criticism after a viral video showed a man casually walking across the track during a junior men’s 200m final. The incident occurred Saturday at New Delhi's Indian Athletics Series-3, forcing a sprinter to swerve mid-race to avoid a collision. Netizens slammed the AFI for the security failure at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and questioned how an unauthorised individual entered the competition area while athletes were sprinting at top speed. Fans further argued this lapse undermines India’s aspirations for future Olympic bids, highlighting the urgent need for professional event management standards.  Badminton Asia Championship 2026: Ayush Shetty Upsets World No 1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn To Reach Final.

Man Casually Walks On Track

Fan Raises Concerns For Future Events

'Ridiculous'

'Weird Reason'

Why India Lags Behind In Sports

Fan Slams Intruder

TruLY Score by LatestLY
Rating:4

TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (TheKhelIndia). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)