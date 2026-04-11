The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) faces intense criticism after a viral video showed a man casually walking across the track during a junior men’s 200m final. The incident occurred Saturday at New Delhi's Indian Athletics Series-3, forcing a sprinter to swerve mid-race to avoid a collision. Netizens slammed the AFI for the security failure at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and questioned how an unauthorised individual entered the competition area while athletes were sprinting at top speed. Fans further argued this lapse undermines India’s aspirations for future Olympic bids, highlighting the urgent need for professional event management standards. Badminton Asia Championship 2026: Ayush Shetty Upsets World No 1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn To Reach Final.

Man Casually Walks On Track

A man casually walking on the track during a race! Is this the standard of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) domestic events? Are we event serious about it? 🤦‍♂️pic.twitter.com/o8L6sVFyuN — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) April 11, 2026

Fan Raises Concerns For Future Events

This single incident is enough to understand how serious sports administrators are serious about sports in our country. — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) April 11, 2026

'Ridiculous'

This is ridiculous! The poor athlete who had to slow down! — Gargi Rawat (@GargiRawat) April 11, 2026

'Weird Reason'

Kya hua? Hum to side se nikal raha tha. Disturb to nahi kiya na? Tu kaun hota hai bolne wala? Baap ka stadium hai kya? : This is the argument setup wired in a large segment. We need reiring. Very basic level. Thats it. — Cheng1964 (@manu354264) April 11, 2026

Why India Lags Behind In Sports

This video sums up how we are lagging behind in sports industry — ThirdEye (@3rdEyeDude) April 11, 2026

Fan Slams Intruder

Seems like a groundsman sleepwalking and woke up in the middle of the tracks. — Soumya Dwibedi (@Som07189600) April 11, 2026

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