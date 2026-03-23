Aiplus has officially revealed that its Nova 2 5G and Nova 2 Ultra 5G smartphones will launch on 9 April. CEO Madhav Sheth shared the news on X with the simple directive “Mark the date,” accompanied by striking visuals that have quickly generated buzz. The announcement highlights the next chapter in the Nova series, promising disruptive specifications and emotionally designed aesthetics under the #AiplusSmartphone and #NovaUltra banners. Tech enthusiasts are already speculating about premium features, AI enhancements, and competitive pricing. Further details on specifications and availability are expected in the coming days, as anticipation builds for this significant addition to the Indian smartphone market. OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro Price in India, Sale Goes Live Today.

Nova 2 5G, Nova 2 Ultra 5G Launch on April 9: Ai+ CEO Madhav Sheth

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