(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)
OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro Price in India, Sale Goes Live Today
OnePlus had launched the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro in India at INR 3,999, with an introductory offer price of INR 3,799. Sales start March 23 across online and offline platforms. The earbuds feature 55dB ANC, Bluetooth 6.0, LHDC 5.0, AI call noise reduction, spatial audio, fast charging, gesture controls and up to 54 hours battery life.
Socially Team Latestly| Mar 23, 2026 10:07 AM IST
- A-
- A+