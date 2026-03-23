OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro in India at a price of INR 3,999, with a limited offer bringing it down to INR 3,799. OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro sale will begin on March 23 (today) via the official website, OnePlus Store App, offline stores and platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra. The earbuds feature up to 55dB active noise cancellation, Bluetooth 6.0, LHDC 5.0 audio codec and titanium coated drivers for enhanced sound quality. They include six microphones with AI noise reduction, spatial audio support and up to 54 hours of battery life. Additional features include fast charging, gesture controls and an IP55 rating. OnePlus 15T Price in India.

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro Sale Today