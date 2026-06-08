ChatGPT  New Feature Update: OpenAI Now Allows Users to Create Interactive Data Charts Directly Within the Platform

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

OpenAI has introduced a powerful new capability in ChatGPT that allows users to turn data and comparisons into interactive charts directly within the platform. The feature, now available on both mobile and web versions, simplifies data analysis by generating clear visual representations from text prompts or uploaded information. Users can quickly create charts for comparisons, trends, and insights without switching to external tools. This update enhances ChatGPT’s utility for professionals, students, and businesses seeking faster, more intuitive data visualisation and decision-making support. ChatGPT Revamped Version: OpenAI Set to Transform Flagship AI Chatbot into 'Super App'.

ChatGPT Now Allows Turning Data and Comparisons into Charts

Turn data and comparisons into charts, directly in ChatGPT. Available now on mobile and web. pic.twitter.com/rZ7KJsvXBw — ChatGPT (@ChatGPTapp) June 8, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (OpenAI X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 10:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).