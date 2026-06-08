ChatGPT New Feature Update: OpenAI Now Allows Users to Create Interactive Data Charts Directly Within the Platform
OpenAI has introduced a new ChatGPT feature that lets users create interactive charts directly from data, comparisons, and uploaded information. Available on web and mobile, it generates visual insights from text prompts without external tools. The update simplifies data analysis, helping professionals, students, and businesses.
OpenAI has introduced a powerful new capability in ChatGPT that allows users to turn data and comparisons into interactive charts directly within the platform. The feature, now available on both mobile and web versions, simplifies data analysis by generating clear visual representations from text prompts or uploaded information. Users can quickly create charts for comparisons, trends, and insights without switching to external tools. This update enhances ChatGPT’s utility for professionals, students, and businesses seeking faster, more intuitive data visualisation and decision-making support. ChatGPT Revamped Version: OpenAI Set to Transform Flagship AI Chatbot into 'Super App'.
ChatGPT Now Allows Turning Data and Comparisons into Charts
Turn data and comparisons into charts, directly in ChatGPT.
Available now on mobile and web. pic.twitter.com/rZ7KJsvXBw
— ChatGPT (@ChatGPTapp) June 8, 2026
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 10:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).