Technology

OpenAI Robotics Hiring Engineers To Manufacture Robots: CEO Sam Altman

OpenAI has launched OpenAI Robotics, a new division focused on building advanced real-world robots. CEO Sam Altman announced the initiative on May 31, 2026, with hiring underway for hardware, systems, operations, and machine learning engineers. Led by Aditya Ramesh, the programme aims to develop robots for infrastructure work initially and personal assistance in the future.

Published: Jun 01, 2026 07:59 AM IST
OpenAI Robotics Hiring Engineers To Manufacture Robots: CEO Sam Altman
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OpenAI has officially announced the formation of OpenAI Robotics, a dedicated division focused on developing advanced robots for real-world applications. In a post on X on 31 May 2026, CEO Sam Altman revealed the company is actively hiring exceptional full-stack hardware, operations, systems, and machine learning engineers. The team aims to create robots that assist skilled workers in building future infrastructure in the short term, with a long-term vision of personal robots capable of performing everyday tasks for individuals. The initiative builds on OpenAI’s world simulation research, now evolved into a full robotics programme led by Aditya Ramesh. Interested candidates can apply by emailing their background and achievements to robotics-recruiting@openai.com. This move signals OpenAI’s serious entry into physical AI and humanoid robotics. Cloudflare Layoffs: CEO Matthew Prince Says AI Will Replace ‘Measurers’ As 1,100 Employees Lose Jobs.

 Sam Altman Says OpenAI Robotics Hiring Engineers 

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TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Sam Altman X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 07:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Related Topics

AI Robots OpenAI Hiring OpenAI Humanoid Robots OpenAI Robotics OpenAI Robotics Division Sam Altman Robotics