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OpenAI has officially announced the formation of OpenAI Robotics, a dedicated division focused on developing advanced robots for real-world applications. In a post on X on 31 May 2026, CEO Sam Altman revealed the company is actively hiring exceptional full-stack hardware, operations, systems, and machine learning engineers. The team aims to create robots that assist skilled workers in building future infrastructure in the short term, with a long-term vision of personal robots capable of performing everyday tasks for individuals. The initiative builds on OpenAI’s world simulation research, now evolved into a full robotics programme led by Aditya Ramesh. Interested candidates can apply by emailing their background and achievements to robotics-recruiting@openai.com. This move signals OpenAI’s serious entry into physical AI and humanoid robotics. Cloudflare Layoffs: CEO Matthew Prince Says AI Will Replace ‘Measurers’ As 1,100 Employees Lose Jobs.

Sam Altman Says OpenAI Robotics Hiring Engineers

OpenAI Robotics is hiring, looking for exceptional full-stack hardware, ops, systems, and ML engineers to help us program and manufacture robots that are useful for society. AI should be able to help people in the physical world. In the short term, we are focused on robots to… — Sam Altman (@sama) May 31, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Sam Altman X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 07:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).