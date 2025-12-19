Elon Musk, showcasing his optimism about the future, shared a post on X envisioning a transformative era. He said, “The future is going to be AMAZING, with AI and robots enabling sustainable ABUNDANCE for all!” The tech visionary highlighted how artificial intelligence and robotics could revolutionise society, promising widespread prosperity. Recently, Elon Musk had a conversation with podcaster Katie Miller in which he said he believed there was a creator and that, in the future, people would have robots and AI to take care of tasks, giving them time to focus on more important things in life. The world’s richest person has previously expressed optimism about the positive use of artificial intelligence and robotics. Starlink Satellite Suffers In-Orbit Anomaly, Loses Communication and Triggers Rapid Orbital Decay as SpaceX Works With NASA and US Space Force.

Future Going to Be AMAZING, Says Elon Musk

The future is going to be AMAZING with AI and robots enabling sustainable ABUNDANCE for all! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2025

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