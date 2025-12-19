Starlink confirmed that one of its satellites suffered an in-orbit anomaly that caused a loss of communications and a rapid orbital decay. The incident, which took place on December 17, 2025, involved satellite 35956, which vented its propulsion tank at an altitude of about 418 kilometres, releasing a small number of trackable objects. SpaceX said the satellite is largely intact, tumbling, and expected to fully burn up in Earth’s atmosphere within weeks. The company announced it was coordinating with the US Space Force and NASA and confirmed there is no risk to the International Space Station or its crew. Elon Musk’s SpaceX said engineers were deploying software updates to prevent similar incidents. Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS To Make Its Closest Approach to Earth on December 19: Is It Dangerous? Will It Be Visible to the Naked Eye?.

Starlink Satellite Suffers Anomaly, Says Company On December 17, Starlink experienced an anomaly on satellite 35956, resulting in loss of communications with the vehicle at 418 km. The anomaly led to venting of the propulsion tank, a rapid decay in semi-major axis by about 4 km, and the release of a small number of trackable… — Starlink (@Starlink) December 18, 2025

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